Jessica Simpson is an "Open Book." The singer tells Access Hollywood about including deeply personal memories in her new memoir, including claims of being sexually abused as a child. Jessica recalls confronting her alleged abuser and forgiving her, and shares how writing the book made her family "stronger." And, the fashion mogul goes on to reflect on her surprising life parallels with Beyoncé, past romance with John Mayer, turning down "The Notebook" and more!

