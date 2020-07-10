Also available on the nbc app

Jessica Simpson is all about a throwback look! The fashion designer posted a selfie on Thursday where she’s rocking some 14-year-old jeans to celebrate turning 40 on July 10th. “I have kept these throwback True Religion jeans in my closet for 14 yrs (I’m not exaggerating!). I figured that since I’m in the final hours of my 30’s I’d give them another try, and hello 40, so nice to meet you,” she wrote.

