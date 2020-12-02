Also available on the nbc app

Jessica Simpson is proving once more why she's an open book. After Apple Books picked her memoir, "Open Book," as one of the best audiobooks of 2020, the "With You" singer shared on Instagram that she struggles with dyslexia. "Fact: I'm dyslexic and this was the first time I have ever read out loud without hesitation. I did it for the listener. I did it for my family. I did it for myself."

