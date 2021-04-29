Also available on the nbc app

Jessica Simpson isn't letting her weight define her - so she tossed her scale out! During a recent interview with Hoda Kotb on the "Today" show, the 40-year-old fashion mogul gave an honest update on her health journey after struggling with body image issues in the past. "I have no idea how much I weigh, I just want to be able to feel good and zip my pants up. If I don't, I have another size. I have every size," Jessica shared.

