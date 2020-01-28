Jessica Simpson Reveals She Hid Her Alcohol In A Glitter Cup That Was ‘Filled To The Rim’

Also available on the NBC app

Jessica Simpson is getting honest about her past struggles. The fashion mogul sat down with "Today" show host, Hoda Kotb, and got candid about overcoming addiction, which she details in her upcoming memoir, "Open Book." "I had started a spiral and I couldn’t catch up with myself," Jessica said. "And that was with alcohol." The 39-year-old also confessed that she “always had a glitter cup” that was always “filled to the rim with alcohol.” To see the full interview watch “Today” on Wednesday.

