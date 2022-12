Hollywood is a pretty small world after all! In a new interview with US Weekly, Jessica Simpson revealed that her 9-year-old daughter, Maxwell, is best buds with Kim Kardashian's 8-year-old daughter, North. "One of Maxwell’s best friends is North. She is amazing. She is a great kid, and she will be a part of a change in this world," Jessica shared.

