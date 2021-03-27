Also available on the nbc app

Jessica Simpson won’t watch “Framing Britney Spears.” The fashion mogul explained her refusal to view the bombshell New York Times documentary about her fellow pop princess, telling Tamron Hall that her and Britney’s similar backgrounds means she already knows the story all too well. That doesn’t mean she isn’t a fan, though! The mom of three went on to praise Britney for her resilience throughout decades in the public eye and revealed that she’s happy fans are showing her such dedicated support.

