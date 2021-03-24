Also available on the nbc app

Jessica Simpson is getting real about the lasting impact of body shaming. In a newly-released paperback version of her candid memoir “Open Book,” the fashion mogul recalls the emotional struggles she experienced following years of scrutiny about her weight and looks. Jessica revealed that she felt especially down after a now-viral performance in 2009 which led to hurtful comments, and she included journal entries that illustrated her inner turmoil at the time. Jessica explained that she’s since come to the realization that taking her journey public was the perfect ending to a difficult chapter in her life.

