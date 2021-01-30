Also available on the nbc app

Jessica Simpson still has a sense of humor about her past snafus! Nearly two decades after her infamous Chicken of the Sea mix-up, the fashion mogul hilariously reacted to Subway's recent controversy over the ingredients in their tuna. The food chain is currently facing a lawsuit claiming that their tuna salad sandwiches and wraps include a "mixture of various concoctions" instead of real fish. Though Subway has denied the allegations, Simpson sympathized with the brand when she retweeted a link to the story and quipped, "It's OK @subway. It IS confusing." Of course, the 40-year-old star is remembered for the 2003 scene from her MTV reality show "Newlyweds" with then-husband Nick Lachey when she got confused about whether she was eating chicken or tuna!

