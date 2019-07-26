Jessica Simpson Melts Hearts With Precious Pic of Baby Birdie With 'Dimples and Drool'

Also available on the NBC app

Birdie Mae Johnson is the epitome of cuteness! Jessica Simpson shared a new close-up of her 4-month-old daughter, and it may be her most adorable snap yet. The picture showed off Birdie's wide, toothless smile and dimples – plus, some drool rolling down her chin! Since giving birth to her third child in March, Jessica has shared tons of snaps of the sweetheart, including many of her bonding with her older siblings, 7-year-old Maxwell Drew and 6-year-old Ace Knute.

Appearing: