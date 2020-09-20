Also available on the nbc app

Jessica Simpson recently went on a trip down memory lane with Access Hollywood's Kit Hoover, looking back on three of her old moments with Access. When re-watching a clip of her on the set of "The Dukes of Hazzard," she joked of her Daisy Dukes, "I tried on probably 40 different types of shorts, but then I ended up having to wear butt pads. So it's like, what's the point?!" Jessica also looked back on a video of her singing "Amazing Grace" at her hometown church and a 1999 interview where she shared her dream to have "lots of kids" and a ranch.

