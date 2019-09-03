Access Hollywood
WEEKDAYS

Jessica Simpson Had The Perfect Response To A Troll Who Joked About Her Nipples

CLIP09/03/19
Details
Also available on the NBC app

Jessica Simpson shared on Instagram what most thought was an adorable pic of her six-month-old daughter, Birdie, but one commenter made an off-color remark about what he thought was a nip-slip. Jess reacted with an epic clapback! But the fashion mogul is no stranger to online criticism. Jessica has had more than her share of mommy-shaming in the months since the birth of her third child . . .

Appearing:
Tags: Access, jessica Simpson, jessica Simpson 2019, jessica Simpson instagram, jessica Simpson nip slip, jessica Simpson nipples, jessica Simpson mom, jessica Simpson daughters, jessica Simpson baby, jessica Simpson fans, babies/parenting, hollywood, celebrity, gossip, celebrity news, breaking news, interviews, entertainment, entertainment news
S20192 minInterviewNews and InformationDaytime
Most Recent
  • Most Recent
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips (49)

Justin Theroux Recreates Iconic 'Lady And The Tramp' Spaghetti Scene On 'Date Night' With Dog Kuma
CLIP 10/23/19
Alex Morgan Expecting Baby Girl With Husband Servando Carrasco: 'We Are Already In Love'
CLIP 10/23/19
Ryan Reynolds' Mom Wishes Him Happy Birthday With Ukulele Performance: 'She Is A Legend'
CLIP 10/23/19
Kristin Chenoweth Reveals New Hallmark Channel Movie Hits Close To Home: 'There Was Some Tears'
CLIP 10/23/19
Candace Cameron-Bure Admits Why 'Fuller House' Cast Is Getting 'More And More Choked Up Every Day'
CLIP 10/23/19
Lacey Chabert 'Would Love' To Star In A Hallmark Channel Movie With 'Party Of 5' Co-Star Scott Wolf
CLIP 10/23/19
Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Framed Photo Disappears From Queen's Usual Spot At Buckingham Palace
CLIP 10/23/19
Jennifer Lopez And Alex Rodriguez Donate Year's Worth Of Meals To Elementary School Students In Need
CLIP 10/23/19
Keanu Reeves Could Be Joining The 'Fast & Furious' Family And We're So Excited
CLIP 10/23/19
Did Brody Jenner And Josie Canseco Call It Quits After 2 Months Of Dating?
CLIP 10/23/19
Amanda Seales Gets Real On How She Stays True To Herself Amid Rising Fame
CLIP 10/23/19
Alfonso Ribeiro Is Done Having Kids After Baby No. 4: 'We Not Playing No More'
CLIP 10/23/19
Jessica Biel Confesses She's Still Not A Fan Of *NSYNC Music After Rewatching '90s Interview
CLIP 10/23/19
Kelly Ripa Jokes That Son Michael Is Facing 'Extreme Poverty' While Paying His Own Rent
CLIP 10/23/19
Nicole Kidman And Younger Sister Look Like Identical Twins In Rare Photo
CLIP 10/23/19
Martha Stewart Calls Felicity Huffman's Prison Look 'Pretty Schlumpy'
CLIP 10/23/19
Meghan Markle Handles Awkward Moment Like A Pro When Hug Goes Very Wrong At Event
CLIP 10/23/19
Zooey Deschanel's Estranged Husband Files For Divorce Amid Her New Romance With Jonathan Scott
CLIP 10/22/19
Lizzo’s Mom And Sister Serve Up Singer-Inspired Snacks At Their Food Truck (EXCLUSIVE)
CLIP 10/22/19
Oprah Gifted This College Student With A New Phone After Teasing Him About His Cracked Screen Cover
CLIP 10/22/19
Sailor Brinkley-Cook & Val Chmerkovskiy Reflect On Their Shocking 'DWTS' Elimination
CLIP 10/22/19
Meghan Markle's Former Co-Star Gregg Sulkin Calls Her A 'Fabulous Human Being' (EXCLUSIVE)
CLIP 10/22/19
Dwayne Johnson Has The Best Reaction To Being Named 'Coolest' Dad On Earth
CLIP 10/22/19
Trixie Mattel's New 'Grown Up' Tour Will Be Bigger And Blonder Than Ever, Linda
CLIP 10/22/19
Lori Loughlin And Husband Face New Bribery Charge In College Admissions Scandal
CLIP 10/22/19
Kelly Ripa And Mark Consuelos’ Daughter Lola Proves She's Relatable With Now-Public Instagram
CLIP 10/22/19
Did Felicity Huffman's Daughter Throw Subtle Shade At The College Admissions Scandal?
CLIP 10/22/19
Alexis Bledel Is The Most Dangerous Celebrity To Search Online
CLIP 10/22/19
Meghan Markle Beams For First Outing Since Documentary In Purple Dress She Last Wore When Pregnant
CLIP 10/22/19
Britney Spears Proves She’s Still A Skilled Gymnast With Impressive Acrobatics
CLIP 10/22/19
Chris Jericho Admits Luke Perry's Son 'Jungle Boy' Jack Is The Wrestling World's 'Teenage Heartthrob'
CLIP 10/22/19
Melissa Joan Hart Raves Over Directing Mario Lopez On-Screen: 'You Can't Complain, It's Easy'
CLIP 10/22/19
Luke Perry's Son Jack Remembers This Sweet Gesture That Late Dad Did At His Wrestling Matches
CLIP 10/22/19
Justin Theroux Says Jennifer Aniston's Instagram Will Show The World 'How Hilarious She Can Be’
CLIP 10/22/19
Alyssa Milano Reveals That 'Charmed' Movies May Come To Netflix
CLIP 10/22/19
Harry Styles Keeps Stage Costumes In Cryogenic Safe With 24-Hour Security
CLIP 10/22/19
Wendy Williams Doesn't Have Sympathy For Meghan Markle: 'You Knew What You Were Signing Up For'
CLIP 10/22/19
Macaulay Culkin Dancing With Lizzo Onstage Is 100% The Best Thing You'll See Today
CLIP 10/22/19
Michael Douglas Blamed Himself For Son Cameron's Drug Addiction: 'My Career Came Before My Family'
CLIP 10/22/19
Sofia Richie Posts Video Of Brushfire Threatening Celeb Homes Including Chris Pratt & Wife Katherine
CLIP 10/22/19
Kanye West Donates $1 Million To Prison Reform Charities For Kim Kardashian's Birthday
CLIP 10/22/19
Kate Flannery Never Expected To Have This Much 'Energy And Drive' In Her 50s
CLIP 10/22/19
Kel Mitchell Prays With Partner Witney Carson Before Every 'DWTS' Performance
CLIP 10/22/19
Hannah Brown Says Being On 'DWTS' Has Helped Her Confidence: 'I Still Have A Lot To Grow'
CLIP 10/22/19
Ally Brooke Reveals Her Biggest Revelation From ‘Dancing With The Stars’
CLIP 10/22/19
James Van Der Beek Explains Overcoming ‘Fear’ For 'DWTS' Routine
CLIP 10/22/19
Karamo Brown Says He Lost Relationship With Dad For 10 Years After Coming Out As Gay
CLIP 10/22/19
Sean Spicer Has This Weekly Routine For ‘DWTS’ Because He’s Superstitious
CLIP 10/22/19
Lauren Alaina Dedicates ‘DWTS’ Performance To Late Stepfather: 'I Just Wanted To Show How Amazing He Was'
CLIP 10/22/19
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.