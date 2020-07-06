Also available on the NBC app

Jessica Simpson showed off a huge butterfly crystal she received for her six-year wedding anniversary. The 39-year-old fashion designer showed off her gift from her husband Eric Johnson on Instagram. Jess and Eric hold up the ginormous purple butterfly-shaped geode in their pic. "6yrs ago today I married my perfect soulmate. Our unity was written in god’s sky of colliding stars," she captioned her photo. "Anyone who knows me at all knows that this crystal butterfly is my dream gift."

