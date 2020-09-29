Also available on the nbc app

Talk about 40 and fabulous! Jessica Simpson just slayed the fitness game once again. This time, the mom of three wowed her Instagram followers with a jaw-dropping look at her yoga skills, flaunting a seriously toned tummy in this chic sports bra and leggings set from her "Warrior Women" athleisure line. Jessica's latest #bodygoals snap comes just weeks after she rocked a pair of Daisy Dukes 15 years after debuting her signature look in 2005's "The Dukes of Hazzard" remake.

