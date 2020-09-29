Main Content

Access Hollywood
WEEKDAYS

Jessica Simpson Flaunts Toned Abs While Showing Off Yoga Skills In New Athleisure Line

CLIP09/29/20
Also available on the nbc app

Talk about 40 and fabulous! Jessica Simpson just slayed the fitness game once again. This time, the mom of three wowed her Instagram followers with a jaw-dropping look at her yoga skills, flaunting a seriously toned tummy in this chic sports bra and leggings set from her "Warrior Women" athleisure line. Jessica's latest #bodygoals snap comes just weeks after she rocked a pair of Daisy Dukes 15 years after debuting her signature look in 2005's "The Dukes of Hazzard" remake.

Appearing:
Tags: Access, celebrities, entertainment, Jessica Simpson, jessica simpson clothing line, jessica simpson brand, jessica simpson label, jessica simpson yoga, jessica simpson kids, celebrity fitness, body goals, fitness goals, fitness, yoga, athleisure
S2020 E04 minInterviewNews and InformationDaytime
  • Most Recent
  • Excerpt
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.