Jessica Simpson is an open book. The fashion designer spoke out during an episode of "on Air With Ryan Seacrest" where she admitted she doesn't have any regrets about filming the reality show "Newlyweds" with her ex-husband Nick Lachey. The 39-year-old is currently promoting her memoir, "Open Book," and she also recently chatted with Access Hollywood where she talked about how she and Nick didn't get a prenup.

