Also available on the NBC app

Jessica Simpson is playing a little kiss and tell! While appearing on "Jimmy Kimmel Live," the "Open Book" author shared a cheeky little story about Ryan Gosling and Justin Timberlake – and it involved some smooching and spilling. The songstress revealed that after her divorce from Nick Lachey, the former NSYNC member kissed her and texted Ryan right after.

Appearing: