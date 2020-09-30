Also available on the nbc app

Jessica Simpson is showering her little sister, Ashlee Simpson with a baby shower fit for a flower child! The Simpson family celebrated Ashlee and Evan Ross as they await their second child together, a baby boy. The flower-filled shower had a groovy theme and it was an absolutely gorgeous affair! Ashlee and Evan are already parents to 5-year-old Jagger, and Ashlee has a son, 11-year-old Bronx from her marriage to Pete Wentz.

