Jessica Simpson's mom had to step in for her when she was set to make an HSN appearance on Thursday to show off her holiday collection. During the broadcast the HSN host said the 42-year-old had to cancel her appearance after being sick "with a little bit of the flu." On Wednesday, she took to her style Instagram profile to tease the appearance and she looked haute for the holidays. Jessica's sick day comes just weeks after she responded to her fans' comments and concerns over her health.

