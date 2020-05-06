Also available on the NBC app

Jessica Simpson will not allow others to body shame her. The "Open Book" took former Vogue creative digital director Sally Singer to task after Singer claimed in a new Met Gala oral history that Jessica's breasts "fell out of her dress on the red carpet" at the 2007 soiree. "Feeling a little like Jayne Mansfield after reading this (inaccurate!) oral history of the #MetBall … To read this much-anticipated article about the classiest fashion event there is and have to be shamed by another woman for having boobs in 2020 is nauseating," she wrote in part in a powerful Instagram message.

Appearing: