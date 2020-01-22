Also available on the nbc app

Jessica Simpson has a new memoir titled, "Open Book," which People obtained some excerpts from, where Jessica reveals she was sexually abused as a young girl. She also reveals that dealing with that pain as well as career pressures led her down a dark path writing, "I was killing myself with all the drinking and pills." The author is set to embark on a book tour that kicks off on February 4th in New York City and concludes at the end of the month in LA. "Open Book" is available for pre-order now.

