Is there really a rift between Meghan Markle and her longtime friend, Jessica Mulroney? Speculation grew that the former royal was distancing herself from Jessica after the Canadian stylist received backlash last month – for allegedly threatening Black influencer Sasha Exeter. Jessica’s husband, Ben Mulroney, broke the his and his wife’s silence on reports that that the two were distant. In reaction to a Daily Mail article claiming Jessica had called Meghan to regain her friendship and was considering writing a tell-all book, he simply tweeted, “False.”

