Meghan Markle has yet another friend coming to her defense amid claims she allegedly bullied members of her Kensington Palace staff. The duchess' longtime pal Jessica Mulroney – whose children were bridesmaids and page boys at the royal wedding – spoke out in her support on social media. "I don’t know that anyone has ever had to deal with the pressure, the politics and the press like this woman,” Jessica wrote on Instagram alongside a picture of them together. “In the face of it all, I have never seen her waver from kindness, empathy and love."

