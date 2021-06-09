Also available on the nbc app

Jessica Chastain looks unrecognizable as Tammy Faye Bakker! A new trailer dropped for, “The Eyes of Tammy Faye,” which shows Jessica playing the late televangelist opposite Andrew Garfield, who stars as Jim Bakker. The 44-year-old looks drastically different onscreen, wearing a lot of makeup and prosthetics. Access Hollywood chatted exclusively with the “Molly’s Game” star in 2020 and she opened up about transforming into Tammy Faye.

