Also available on the nbc app

Jessica Chastain has a workout partner and quarantine buddy in her grandmother! "We exercise in the morning together. She is in her 80s. She is badass," she told Access Hollywood's Kit Hoover. Jessica also reflected on self-administering a COVID-19 test with a LetsGetChecked kit before heading to London for reshoots of "355," the forthcoming ensemble action thriller she conceived, produced and stars in. Plus, Jessica gave us a taste of her Tammy Faye Bakker voice for "The Eyes of Tammy Faye."

Appearing: