Jessica Chastain & Oscar Isaac Explain Their Intense On-Screen Chemistry For 'Scenes From A Marriage'

CLIP09/05/21
Jessica Chastain and Oscar Isaac tell Access Hollywood's Sibley Scoles about their relationship drama "Scenes From a Marriage" and what makes the limited series such an emotionally intense and modern love story. The acclaimed actors also tease their on-screen chemistry and why they work so well together on set. And, Jessica recalls a special moment she experienced while filming her upcoming Tammy Faye Bakker biopic. "Scenes From a Marriage" premieres Sunday, Sept. 12 at 9 PM ET/PT on HBO.

