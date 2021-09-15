Britney Spears' Fiancé Sam Asghari Responds To Octavia Spencer's Apology For Prenup Joke
CLIP 09/15/21
Jessica Chastain has transformed into Tammy Faye! The actress talked with Access Hollywood's Zuri Hall about her upcoming movie, "The Eyes of Tammy Faye," which hits theaters Sept. 17. Jessica revealed why this has been her most challenging role yet and shared what it was like to transform into the late star, sharing, "When I was filming the song 'Disco Jesus' ... I'm dancing and singing and I'm under the hot lights ... it's really difficult your body is trying to eliminate the heat but you can't sweat." Jessica also commented on that viral moment with Oscar Isaac at the 78th Venice Film Festival.