Jessica Biel is a master when it comes to red carpet fashion, but she has one small regret when it comes to her early looks. In a conversation with Ellie Bamber for InStyle, "The Sinner" star admitted that she wished she hadn't "gone so sexy" and made her choices so much "about the body" when she was an actress on the rise. Learn more about Jess' style evolution – and find out the person she most trusts with style advice.

