Jessica Biel reacted to Justin Timberlake’s lengthy apology to Britney Spears and Janet Jackson. The 40-year-old wrote an apology to ex-girlfriend Britney and Janet after the explosive New York Times documentary "Framing Britney Spears" reignited backlash over his public approach to his and Britney's 2002 breakup and Janet's infamous wardrobe malfunction during their super bowl performance in 2004. The 38-year-old actress commented, “I love you,” on the emotional post on his Instagram.

