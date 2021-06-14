Also available on the nbc app

Jessica Biel is giving fans a rare glimpse into her life as a mom - and she didn't mean plan on keeping the arrival of baby number two a "secret." During a recent episode of "Armchair Expert," the 39-year-old got candid with host Dax Shepard about welcoming son Phineas in the middle of a global pandemic. "I had, like, a secret COVID baby. It wasn't like it was supposed to be a secret. It was just COVID happened, and then I went to Montana with my family and never left," she shared.

