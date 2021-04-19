Also available on the nbc app

Jessica Biel is giving fans a rare glimpse into her life as a mom. During a recent appearance on the "Ellen DeGeneres Show," the actress opened up about the adorable relationship her sons Phineas and Silas, whom she shares with hubby Justin Timberlake, have with one another. "Silas, he is the performer. He wants to make the jokes. He wants all the attention on him. So Phin only has eyes for him and everything Silas does is hilarious. And then anything Phin does is hilarious so they just laugh at each other all day long," she shared.

Appearing: