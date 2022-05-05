Main Content

Jessica Biel recently hit a milestone birthday and her husband, Justin Timberlake, went all out to celebrate her! The "Candy" actress stopped by "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" on Thursday and shared some fun details about her 40th bday bash! "He threw me such an amazing party and he flew his band in and he performed for me, which, look, I will go head-to-head with anybody, but I am his No. 1 fan! Who do I want to see on my birthday? Him and his band. He's my favorite," Jessica revealed.

