Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake have already been parents for half a decade! The "Limetown" actress and the "Don't Slack" singer's son Silas marked his 5th birthday on April 8. "This little man is 5 today!" Jessica wrote alongside a throwback photo of her and her boy outside. "We're at home, covered in legos and birthday cake right now... but I just found this pic on my phone from last summer and it made me so happy." Justin also marked Silas' special day online, excitedly writing " Our dude is 5!!" alongside his wife's post.

