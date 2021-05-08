Also available on the nbc app

Can’t stop the feeling? Justin Timberlake’s son recognizes his famous dad’s music, but is he a fan? Maybe not quite yet. The superstar’s wife, Jessica Biel, joined Friday’s “Tonight Show” and told host Jimmy Fallon that 6-year-old Silas knows when he’s hearing a Justin Timberlake song but he isn’t exactly impressed! Jess and JT have another audience member at home. The couple welcomed baby boy Phineas last year and though Silas may not be too excited about what his parents are up to outside of family time, he’s all in when it comes to big brother duty!

