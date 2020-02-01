Jessica Biel Honors 'Timeless' Justin Timberlake In Romantic Birthday Tribute: 'We Love You So Much'

Also available on the NBC app

Jessica Biel is sharing her love for Justin Timberlake on a special occasion! The music superstar turned 39 on Jan. 31 and got a romantic tribute from his wife of more than seven years. The "Limetown" star took to Instagram with a series of heartwarming throwback photos of her and Justin, and penned a moving caption in his honor. "Happy Birthday to the most timeless man I know," she wrote in part. "You somehow grow up without growing old. We love you so much."

