Jessica Biel Confesses She's Still Not A Fan Of *NSYNC Music After Rewatching '90s Interview

Also available on the NBC app

Jessica Biel still isn't a fan of *NSYNC's music! The "Limetown" actress shared the hilarious confession on "The Tonight Show" after host Jimmy Fallon dug up one of her interviews from the '90s, in which she throws shade at husband Justin Timberlake's former boy band. "I only know three words, bye, bye, bye, which is I guess one word three times," she admitted. But while Jessica may not get down with *NSYNC, it's safe to say that she's obsessed with her love's solo music!

Appearing: