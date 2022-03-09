Main Content

Jessica Alba's look-alike daughters are all grown up! The 40-year-old actress posted a powerful snap on Instagram Tuesday of her and her two daughters, 13-year-old Honor and 10-year-old Haven, in honor of International Women's Day. In the photo, the trio sat criss-cross on the floor holding their arms in the official #BreakTheBias pose, which represented the 2022 International Women's Day campaign theme. The "Fantastic Four" alum also reflected on creating her wellness brand, Honest.

