Jessica Alba's Kids Are So Grown Up At First Family Red Carpet Event In Nearly A Year

Jessica Alba is getting in some extra family time this holiday season! The "L.A.'s Finest" actress brought husband Cash Warren and their three kids – 11-year-old Honor, 8-year-old Haven and 1-year-old Hayes – to the Baby2Baby Holiday Party on Dec. 15. The star-studded event was the children's first since last year's Baby2Baby bash, and photos from both events show just how much they've grown in a year's time!

