Jessica Alba’s Daughter Honor Towers Over Her At Ulta Beauty Trip With Sister Haven

CLIP08/30/22

Jessica Alba’s daughters are sharing a special moment with their mom! On Monday, the 41-year-old actress shared a video on her Instagram from their special trip to Ulta Beauty, where the Honest Company founder saw her beauty line displayed at the store for the first time! A standout moment from the clip—seeing how much Jessica’s two daughter have grown…literally! At the end of the video, her 14-year-old daughter Honor towers over the “Fantastic Four” star, and her 11-year-old daughter Haven, isn’t too far behind. She’s only a few inches shorter than her mom. Jessica shares her three kids, Honor, Haven and 4-year-old son Hayes with her husband Cash Warren.

Tags: Jessica Alba, honor warren, haven warren, Ulta Beauty, Honest Company
