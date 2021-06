Also available on the nbc app

Actress, mom, businesswoman… and now hairstylist. Is there anything Jessica Alba can't do? Jessica posted a video to her YouTube channel, where she picks up a set of scissors to cut her 11-year-old daughter, Honor Marie, and 8-year-old Haven Garner's hair while in quarantine during the COVID-19 pandemic. And in the end, the girls are happy with the results!

