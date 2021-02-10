Main Content

Jesse Williams 'Can't Imagine' 'Grey's Anatomy' Ending This Season: 'We'd Know By Now'

CLIP02/10/21
Jesse Williams is spilling all of the "Grey's Anatomy" tea! The actor chatted with Access Hollywood about the hit ABC drama and revealed if he thinks the show is coming to an end after this season. Jesse admitted that he thought his character's storyline with Jo Wilson was a joke at first. Plus, Jesse, who is a paid spokesperson for Old Spice, opened up about teaming up with the brand for their upcoming "Smell Ready for Anything" campaign.

Clips

