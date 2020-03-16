Also available on the nbc app

The cast of “Modern Family” is bidding farewell to Beatrice, the pooch who played Jay Pritchett’s beloved bulldog Stella on the show, after her recent death. Beatrice played the role of Stella from the series’ fourth season, and passed away shortly after the series wrapped. Star Jesse Tyler Ferguson shared a sweet photo alongside the pooch on Twitter where he remembered the little dog’s life.

