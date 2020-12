Also available on the nbc app

This "Modern Family" has a new addition! Jesse Tyler Ferguson and his hubby Justin Mikita welcomed their first kiddo together, Access Hollywood can confirm. "Jesse and Justin welcomed their little bundle of joy Beckett Mercer Ferguson-Mikita on July 7, 2020," Jesse’s rep said in a statement to People Magazine. "The new parents are overjoyed and excited for this new journey as a family of three."

