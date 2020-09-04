Also available on the nbc app

Jesse Plemons and Kirsten Dunst had an instant connection…but was it love at first sight? Not exactly! The couple opened up about their relationship in an interview for the New York Times published on Thursday, telling the paper that they bonded while playing husband and wife on FX's "Fargo" a few years back, thanks to a real-life similarity very few others have! They pair got to know each other while running lines well into the night, a habit which the Times reports stemmed from their respective early days in Hollywood – and Kirsten confessed it's still an inside joke between them!

