Jesse Metcalfe Says Wedding Planning With Cara Santana Is 'Non-Existent' For This Relatable Reason

All good things are worth the wait! While chatting with Access Hollywood at the screening of his new Hallmark Channel holiday movie, "Christmas Under the Stars," Jesse Metcalfe explains why wedding planning with his fiancée, Cara Santana, has been on the back burner. since popping the big question in 2016. Plus, the "Desperate Housewives" alum's new co-star, Autumn Reeser, spills on what it was like to work alongside Jesse in the new Christmas movie!

