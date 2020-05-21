Also available on the nbc app

Jesse McCartney is happy to have been the runner-up on "The Masked Singer"! The "Friends" singer tells Access Hollywood about his time as Turtle on the hit reality competition and why it isn't like the "almosts" he referenced in his clue package. Jesse also reflects on a big movie he was replaced on more than a decade ago and how he and fellow "Masked Singer" contestant Hunter Hayes became pals after their time on the show! Is a musical collaboration on the way? And, Jesse shares how Season 1 winner and friend T-Pain reacted to his second-place finish.

