Jesse McCartney is giving fans his most personal music to date! The 33-year-old singer joined Access Hollywood via Zoom to chat about his romantic new single "Yours" inspired by his longtime love and fiancée, Katie Peterson. "She's my muse," he said. "She's definitely become the center of a lot of my songwriting, but it's hard not to when you're in this place, when you're in this sort of giddy place. We've been together almost eight years and it's hard to be with somebody that long and have them not influence your songwriting in one way or another. She's incredible." Jesse also dished about the couple's upcoming wedding plans and weighed in on speculation that he's been performing incognito on "The Masked Singer" as the Turtle! "Yours" is available now to stream and download.

