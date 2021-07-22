Also available on the nbc app

Talk about a sweet family reunion! In a precious moment caught on camera, Jessa Duggar and husband Ben Seewald’s kids met their new baby sister Fern Elliana for the first time. On Wednesday, the proud mom shared the sweet moment that sons Spurgeon, 5, and Henry, 4, and daughter Ivy, 2 — met their baby sister, who was born on Sunday, July 18. Jessa and Ben announced the happy news of Fern’s arrival earlier this week when Jessa shared a touching photo where she’s holding her daughter at the hospital. The former “Counting On” star has taken fans along on her pregnancy journey with several birth story videos posted to her YouTube channel.

