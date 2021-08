Also available on the nbc app

Jessa Duggar Seewald is celebrating her daughter Fern's newest milestone! The newborn turned one month old on Wednesday and her proud mom celebrated the special moment by sharing a precious video of her little girl with dad Ben Seewald. In the video, her daughter stares at her dad in amazement as he holds her in his arms and talks to her.

Appearing:

S2021 E0 2 min Highlight Celebrity and Gossip Daytime

NBCUniversal Television Distribution