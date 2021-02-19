Also available on the nbc app

The Duggar family is growing yet again! Jessa Duggar and her husband Ben Seewald are expecting their fourth child. The couple announced the happy news by showing off their baby-to-be's sonogram and posing for a family photoshoot with their three kids, 4-year-old Spurgeon, 3-year-old Henry and 1-year-old Ivy. In a statement, Jessa and Ben revealed that their new addition was a rainbow baby and that they'd suffered a pregnancy loss in 2020. They wrote, "After the heartbreaking loss of a baby last year, we’re overjoyed to share that another little Seewald is on the way. The pregnancy is going smoothly, and both baby and Jessa are doing well. We are so grateful to God for the precious gift of a new life!"

Appearing: