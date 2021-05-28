Also available on the nbc app

There’s a new “Situation” at the Jersey Shore! Mike Sorrentino and wife Lauren have welcomed their first child. The couple announced the birth of son Romeo Reign in a series of cute Instagram photos on May 27, revealing that their baby boy arrived healthy and happy and his parents couldn’t look more proud in the sweet family snaps. Mike grinned ear-to-ear while cradling the newborn in one father-son shot, and he posed alongside Lauren as she held Romeo in her arms for another pic from her hospital bed.

